Kay Koza Gallagher passed from this life on July 25, 2018. She left as she lived, peaceful, calm and serene, with the love of her family and friends ever present. She and her twin brother Kent were born on March 29, 1942 to Ralph and Francis Koza. They lived in several places before they settled in Los Altos California. Kay and her brother Kent were in the first graduating class at Los Altos High School. Kay met her future husband Phil Gallagher at Antioch College. They were married in 1962 and have three children. Kay spent her entire adult life serving children; her own and the children of the Cupertino School District. She taught all who knew her to be generous, kind and patient and shared with all her love of books and literature. Kay is survived by her brother Kent Koza, her husband Phil Gallagher, and her children Kathy Gallagher, Michele (Crane), Tim Gallagher, and five grandchildren, Rory, Daniel, Molly, Abigail and John. Her family and friends will gather for a meal and a brief service on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm at El Caminito Restaurant, 510 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale Ca. No RSVP is required.