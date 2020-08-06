Kay KimAug. 15, 1961 - July 20, 2020San JoseKay (birth name Kyung Myung Lee) died peacefully at home in San Jose on July 20, 2020 at the age of 58 after a year-long battle with colon cancer.Kay was born in Daegu, South Korea. She graduated from Kyungpook National University with a degree in Korean Literature. In 1983 Kay immigrated to the US and settled in the Bay Area. After a 3-decade career in Dry Cleaning, she retired to become an accomplished skier and abalone diver.Kay is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Young C. Kim, and her two children Haelyn Lee and David Lee.Private memorial services were held on August 1 and 2 for close friends and family.