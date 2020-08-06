1/1
Kay Kim
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Kim
Aug. 15, 1961 - July 20, 2020
San Jose
Kay (birth name Kyung Myung Lee) died peacefully at home in San Jose on July 20, 2020 at the age of 58 after a year-long battle with colon cancer.
Kay was born in Daegu, South Korea. She graduated from Kyungpook National University with a degree in Korean Literature. In 1983 Kay immigrated to the US and settled in the Bay Area. After a 3-decade career in Dry Cleaning, she retired to become an accomplished skier and abalone diver.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Young C. Kim, and her two children Haelyn Lee and David Lee.
Private memorial services were held on August 1 and 2 for close friends and family.


View the online memorial for Kay Kim

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved