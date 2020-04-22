|
Kazuo Kenneth Fujii
Resident of Sunnyvale
Kazuo Kenneth Fujii, 77, passed away at home on April 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Carolyn; his children Greg (Renee) and Jenny (Jeff); beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Matthew, Zachary, Jason, and Jacqueline; and brother Jack (Sandy).
Ken was a loving and steadfast husband, father and grandfather. He loved fishing, bowling and working in his garden. More than anything he loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. Ken was deeply loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of memorials and flowers, the family hopes you will donate to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 22, 2020