Kekoa Reece Malulanimekealoha PagánMay 5, 2011 - April 23, 2020Resident of Campbell, CAKekoa Reece Malulanimekealoha Pagán, 8 years old, passed away unexpectedly from complications of leukemia, two weeks before his 9th birthday."Koa" lived his life under the watchful eyes of his loving parents David and Lisa Pagán, three older brothers; Kale, Kanoa, Kai Pagán and many friends and family members. Koa could find a friend in anyone of any age. His curiosity, quick wit and intellectual conversations would capture and entertain everyone he came into contact with.Koa had a keen interest in military history, country music, sports, woodworking, Star Wars, reading books, playing chess and Lego building. He was an outdoorsman in the making - camping, fishing, boating & working out with his brothers were some of his favorite activities.Highlights of Koa's brief life include family trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Utah, Texas, Legoland & pro baseball in Scottsdale, AZ.Koa spent countless hours watching and traveling to his brothers' school and athletic activities. Koa was so proud of his brothers, he was their biggest fan and best friend. On college day at school he wore a piece of clothing that represented each brother's school. Koa was a good friend, thoughtful, gentle and kind, yet strong, active and competitive. His brothers' friends and teammates were Koa's friends and teammates.Koa loved his life in Campbell, he would ride his bike to dinner in downtown, go to the park and deliver lemons to neighbors. Koa was proud of the food he grew in his own garden. He was always eager to harvest his strawberries, radishes, carrots, nectarines, cilantro, lettuce and tomatoes.Koa looked forward to his days with Gramma Jane Alvarado, and an ultimate excursion would be a trip to "Gramma's" Dollar Store.We welcomed Koa as a late addition to our family, his impact on our lives was immeasurable. His presence enabled us to appreciate life more fully, keeping us together during good times and bad. Despite the age difference, Koa was his older brothers' light and inspiration and he adored them just as much.Koa was his mama's shining light, his grandmother's buddy, his father's shadow, his brothers' best friend and a little brother to so many. His pure and beautiful soul will inspire us to live for Koa, he will be forever missed.Koa's Celebration of Life will be at 10:00am on August 15 at Edith Morley Park in Campbell. The family has designated Campbell Little League, Academic Chess, or Sean's K9's if you would like to make a memorial contribution in Koa's name.