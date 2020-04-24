|
Kelley Lueke
San Jose
With profound sadness, the family of Kelley Ross Lueke announce that he passed away from a heart attack on April 12, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in 1947. He grew up in Burbank, California with his sister Linda and parents Lloyd and Betsy Lueke. Kelley attended L.A. Valley College and Glendale CC before transferring to San Jose State University. He graduated with a degree in business and a minor in math. He was an enthusiastic member of Theta Chi fraternity. After college, he lived in Lake Tahoe followed by Bend, Oregon.
In 1975, Kelley returned to San Jose and started his own business as a painting contractor which he approached with dedication and vigor for 40 years, also dabbling in real estate. On April 14, 1979, he married his loving wife, Kendra Baer, and they raised daughter, Jamie, and son, Scott.
Kelley had many talents and interests that he tackled with purpose and a sense of fun and humor. Kelley absolutely loved his many friends. He was an avid sports lover and very active and health conscious. Golf, basketball, and gardening were his great loves. He enjoyed music, traveling, playing cards, investing in the stock market, and was patriotic. Kelley was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation and collected Native American art. He was spiritual and attended church.
Kelley was a true family man, always encouraging with a positive attitude, and had an infectious smile and personality that brought us tons of joy. He adored his wife Kendra of 41 years and his children Jamie Lueke Tseng (Greg) and Scott Lueke.
He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Kendra, his two children, Jamie and Scott and caring sister Linda Oseransky (Gary) of Glendale, and other relatives that he cared about deeply.
A Celebration of Life that he so deserves will occur at a later date when it is safe for all to congregate.
Kelley was charitable. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities: , Second Harvest Food Bank, The Salvation Army, our National/State Parks, or enjoy your garden with thoughts of him.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 24, 2020