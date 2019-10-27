|
Kelly Chestnutt
Mar. 20, 1955 - Oct. 15, 2019
Resident of Ukiah
Kelly James Chestnutt, 64, passed away on October 15, 2019, at the Ukiah home he shared with his partner RJ Gott. Born March 20, 1955 in San Francisco, he enjoyed playing sports, rock concerts, camping, fishing and BBQs with his friends. He joins his parents Ned and Phyllis Chestnutt and Uncle Johnnie and Aunt Anita Johns. Kelly is survived by his brother Larry (Sheila) Chestnutt, San Jose, nephew Tommy Chestnutt (& family) Bakersfield, and many friends. Honest, generous and a gentleman, he will truly be missed.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019