Kelly Coulter

11/18/65 - 7/10/20

*

Our Kelly was born in San Francisco to Judy and Don Coulter; big sister to Christopher "Critter". She died after a 6 year battle with colorectal cancer.

Kelly was raised in Belmont/Saratoga (SHS '83) and graduated from SJSU.

She worked as a Behavior Specialist in the Campbell School District for 23 years where she made many dear friends and loved working with "her kids". She also loved her last in a long line of cats, Chip and Kiki.

Kelly leaves her mom, brother, grandmother Dorothy Post Zeder, Uncle Randy Post, Uncle Jim Coulter, Aunt Sally Dubbin, cousins Allison, Carolyn, Graham, Travis and their families; and many cherished friends.

If you would like to make a donations in Kelly's memory, she suggested the SPCA or an animal organization of your choice.

Our hearts are broken but we are thankful she is at peace now.



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 26, 2020.