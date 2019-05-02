Kelsey Nicole Erickson

February 2, 2001-April 26, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Kelsey Nicole Erickson, age 18, of Saratoga, Calif., passed away on Friday, April 26 after a courageous three-year battle with a rare cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. Her many friends and family were by her side, inspired by Kelsey to be brave, selfless and kind-hearted no matter what life has in store. She genuinely believed that a person can do anything.

Kelsey's incredibly positive attitude was apparent to all who met her. Her cup wasn't just half full, it was overflowing with love and support for friends and family, as well as an unmatched love of life. She accomplished more in her brief 18 years than most will ever accomplish in a much longer lifetime.

Kelsey was an adept and skilled athlete who played club soccer, field hockey and lacrosse. She was also an avid skier and horseback rider. She was able to combine her passion for sports with her passion for travel, playing in the Gothia Club Soccer Tournament in Gottenburg, Sweden in 2013, and skiing with her family in Davos, Switzerland on Christmas Day in 2017.

But Kelsey wasn't just a team player on the field, she was a team player in life who enthusiastically believed in the importance of developing the whole person. She had a natural talent for inspiring people—a talent that was recognized not only by her peers, but the faculty at Archbishop Mitty High School.

At Mitty, Kelsey was asked to join the AMHS Campus Ministry leadership team called LIFE Corps. Throughout her senior year, and concurrent with her grueling treatments, she led a Freshman Awakenings retreat, discussing her faith journey while fighting cancer. She also helped design liturgies for the entire school and participated in weekly faith sharing nights. All of Kelsey's activities embodied the LIFE Corps' motto to "set other's hearts on fire."

Kelsey was always in planning mode, with an unwavering focus on the road ahead. She would not let cancer stop her from attending and excelling in school or participating in all of the extracurricular activities Mitty had to offer. She was excited at the prospect of attending college in the fall.

Kelsey's diligence led to her acceptance at the University of San Francisco (USF) and receipt of the Provost scholarship. Just one week prior to her death, she registered to attend USF, looking forward to not only furthering her own education, but furthering the Jesuit philosophy of service. She had every intention of sharing her many gifts with others and continuing her work in developing the whole person. She intended to pursue a career in genetics.

Kelsey made everlasting friendships wherever she went—whether it be through her many sports teams, her time at Resurrection Catholic School or Mitty High School. She will be deeply missed by so many of these friends, but most especially by Pilar Luiz, Nicole Archibald, Mia Polcyn, Ryan Siu, Dimitra Constantin, Katie Longanecker and Nicole Arcolino.

A hole will also be left in the hearts of her adoring parents Kim and Donald Erickson; brother Cole Erickson; grandparents Robert and Susan Cambron and Jack and Joan Erickson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and last, but certainly least, her beloved cockapoo, Moka.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:30PM at Church of the Resurrection, 725 Cascade Drive (at Hollenbeck), Sunnyvale, CA 94087. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Buster Posey Pediatric Cancer Fund (http://www.BP28.org), c/o UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, in honor of Kelsey Erickson.





