Ken Oda
Sept. 29, 1948 - Aug. 10, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Robert Kendall Oda passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Portland Oregon, his father was a career Army officer so his early years were filled with the family living and traveling to various places across the U.S. and abroad. Their last station was at the Presidio in San Francisco that brought the family to the Bay Area where they put roots down. The eldest of four sons, Ken graduated with a B.A. from San Francisco State and worked in a variety of fields before reinventing himself by going back to College to learn web development. He found a career and home as Webmaster at Mission Community College for the last 14 years where he made many dear friends. His travel experience as a youth continued into adulthood with travels to Europe, Africa, South America, Antarctica and eventually completing a bucket list item to set foot on all seven continents. Ken was adventurous and enjoyed sailing in the Mediterranean, Bahamas and Tahiti, summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro, skiing in the Sierras, fishing the oceans and lakes and soaring the skies in a sailplane. Ken will be remembered for his work ethic, artistic talent, dry wit and sense of adventure. He helped as caretaker for his elderly parents for many years and enjoyed keeping fit by continually enrolling in the Mission College Fire Science fitness program where he would often outperform student's decades younger. He loved a good meal with family and friends, was a 49er fan and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Ken is survived by his brothers John, Tom (Yuri), and Mark, nephews Keiju, niece Mieko and nephews Christian, and Kai. His parents William and Esther Oda preceded him in death. His ashes will be scattered under tree #1086 at the Better Place Forest memorial park in the Santa Cruz Mountains at a later date when they open. Donations can be made to www.doctorswithoutborders.org
, www.fameafrica.org
, www.smiletrain.org
or a charity of your choice
. Rest in Peace Brother.