Ken Yamanaka
May 5, 1929 - January 26, 2020
Resident of Gilroy
Ken passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90. He was one of seven children born to Tayemon and Kikuno Yamanaka. Ken is survived by his wife Connie; daughters, Stacey Yamanaka Sams and Dora Hollomon; granddaughter, Kendra Hollomon; and two brothers, Henry Yamanaka and Ben Yamanaka. Ken was preceded in death by siblings: Miyoko Doi, Hideko Ishikawa, Sam Yamanaka and Hisako Mizota.
Memorial services to be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1 PM at the Habing Family Funeral Home. In lieu of koden or flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 6, 2020