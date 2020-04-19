Mercury News Obituaries
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
831-637-3757
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kayser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Arthur Kayser


1932 - 2020
Kenneth Arthur Kayser Obituary
Kenneth Arthur Kayser
Mar. 7, 1932 - Apr. 14, 2020
Hollister
Kenneth Arthur Kayser, Resident of Hollister March 7, 1932 – April 14, 2020.

Kenneth Arthur Kayser passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 88. He touched many lives through his outlook on life.

Ken was born in Mountain View, CA, to Chester and Harriet Kayser and graduated from Compton High School in Lynwood, CA. He answered the Nation's call and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to his Honorable Discharge in 1954. In 1959, Ken earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from San Francisco State College, majoring in Accounting. Ken spent his career in accounting and retired from the San Jose Water Company. He was a member of the National Association of Accountants, the Hollister Elks Lodge #1436, Sons in Retirement (SIR), and was an avid golfer with the Men's Club at Ridgemark Country Club in Hollister.

Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Kayser, his brother, Charles (Loretta) Kayser of Hollister, CA, devoted children, Steven Kayser (Lynn) of Monterey, CA, Karen Kottaridis (Chris) of Roanoke, TX and Kathleen Rose (Patrick) of Kapolei, HI. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Anthony and Patricia Kottaridis, Sara and Michael Kayser, Matthew, Christopher (Mackenzie), and Justin Spurling, Ariana and Colton Brooks and one great-granddaughter, Leighton Spurling. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Brooks (Richard). His humble, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

He will be interred at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery. An online memorial and video will be shared by family and hosted by his niece Julie Bertrand. A Celebration of Life and Military Honors Ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice at www.ccvna.com or California State Library Foundation, choose "Braille and Talking Books" for donation type. For additional information, refer to www.grunnagle.com.
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
831-637-3757


View the online memorial for Kenneth Arthur Kayser
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
