Kenneth Christensen

Dec 1, 1954 - Feb 10, 2019

Pine Grove

Kenneth Toby Christensen, resident of Pine Grove, passed away on February 10th after a brief battle with cancer. Ken is survived by his mother, Maria Torngren; brother, Gary Torngren (Lisa Torngren); sisters, Susan Torngren and Karin Arrigoni (Dave Arrigoni); niece, Laura Waisanen; and nephew, Michael Torngren. He is predeceased by his father, Torben Torngren and niece, Ingrid Waisanen.

Ken was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 1, 1954 and lived in Lansing, Michigan for most of his childhood. In 1966, Ken's family traveled to and lived in the Canary Islands and Germany for almost a year, after which they returned to Michigan. His family moved to California in 1971. Ken graduated from San Jose State University in 1977 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

After college, Ken had a rich career in the high-tech industry at various companies but was most proud of his 13 years at Family Radio where he was responsible for designing and implementing 30 new computer-automated satellite radio stations. Ken loved working on computers, electronics, programming, and solving complex problems.

Ken's Christian faith was evident to all who knew him. He attended Pine Grove Community Christian Church. In addition to tutoring math and chess at Community Christian School, he offered anonymous scholarships to families as needed.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18 at the Community Christian Church in Pine Grove. Pastor Bud Inman will officiate.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Marcus and Irene Smith, along with his friend and former co-worker Steve Brown, who attended lovingly to Ken in his last days in their home.





