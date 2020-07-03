1/
Kenneth Gary Frank
1943 - 2020
Kenneth Gary Frank
Feb. 20,1943 - June4, 2020
Resident of San Jose & Gilroy
Kenneth Gary Frank, born Tillamook, Oregon 02/20/1943-06/04/2020. Ken was the third of four sons, and three daughters, born to Alexander & Helen (Herman) Frank. Ken grew-up in the E. Palo Alto area, residing in San Jose & Gilroy, CA. As a young boy, you could usually find Ken on a Basketball Court. As an adult, his interest turned to Golfing on his days off. After high School Graduation, Ken worked for the local little neighborhood store, "Cooley Avenue Market", learning the retail grocery business from owners, Sid & Ernie, until drafted into the Army. Ken served in the Vietnam War 1965 -1966. Upon his return home, he hired on with Safeway, retiring after 36 yrs. Ken is survived by wife Cheryl (Horan), married July 03, 1967, and two sons, Kenny & Darrin, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and many nieces, nephews & families. Ken was a soft spoken kind of a guy, friendly, and always had a quick little joke to share. He was always fun to have around, with is good-natured personality & humor. He liked people, he loved to laugh, and to make others laugh! He was a tender-hearted soul, and quick to help those in need, especially the homeless vets. He will be missed by many.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
1 entry
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
