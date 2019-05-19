Kenneth Glenn Muchow

Jan 17, 1927 - May 12, 2019

San Jose

Kenneth Muchow, also known as Bud, passed away peacefully after a long illness. He will be missed by many loved ones for his positive attitude and friendly smile.

Ken was born in Orland, California and moved to San Jose when he was 12 years old. He graduated from San Jose Technical High School and near the end of WWII joined the Navy where he attended radio school. After the war, Ken and his brother Quentin became owners of a TV sales and service store on the Alameda. He soon began teaching electronics at San Jose City College, where he made his career. He wrote popular text books on electronics with his colleagues and good friends in the Electronic Department.

Ken was also very involved with St. Martin of Tours Church where he ushered for many years and helped in the office each week. Ken was a member of the church's Italian Catholic Federation and served as president. He made many good friends through the ICF. After retirement, Ken continued to enjoy electronics as a hobby. He also did extensive work on his genealogy and was a member of the Campbell Adult Center Heritage Seekers.

Ken is survived by his wife Peggy of 66 years, daughter Linda Horwedel and granddaughter Maggie Horwedel. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and brother-in-law, Dick Valente.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, May 20th from 9AM-9PM at Oak Hill Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, May 21st at St. Martin of Tours Church, 200 O'Connor Drive, San Jose. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ken's name to the charity of your choosing.

