Services
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
View Map

Kenneth Harold Walling


1940 - 2020
Kenneth Harold Walling Obituary
Kenneth Harold Walling
May 30, 1940 - January 31, 2020
Resident of San Mateo
After a protracted battle with cancer, Ken Walling, 79, of San Mateo, CA died peacefully at home on January 31, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1940 in Santa Rosa, CA to Winifred (Heitz) & Jack Walling. He married Gloria (Caravaca) on September 25, 1965 in San Francisco, CA. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Walling; two children: Karen & Kevin; son- in-law Shawn Fletcher; two grandchildren: Holly & Kyle Fletcher; brother George Walling; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Larry & Jerry; and sister Jackie.
Ken grew up in San Francisco, CA and graduated from Mission High School in fall of 1957. He was honorably discharged from the US Air Force in 1962 after serving 4 years. Ken worked as an aircraft mechanic at SFO maintenance base, retiring after 37 years in 1998. He volunteered for many years as a coach for San Mateo Bobby Sox softball and was a District 52 Umpire for Little League. Ken was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the SF Giants. One of his treasured accomplishments in retirement was being a "Ball Dude" for the Giants. When diagnosed with ameloblastoma in 1997 and 2002, he remained steadfast in his will to fight the illness. He remained a brave, iron-willed man, throughout all his medical conditions and treatments. We ask to extend your thoughts and prayers to Ken and his family throughout this time.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life in his honor at 6:30pm on Monday, March 9th at Sneider & Sullivan and O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402. Inurnment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Harold Walling
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
