In Loving Memory
Kenneth Holmes
Aug. 20, 1936 - Feb. 25, 2020
On Tuesday, February 25th, the world lost a bit of sparkle when our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away from a battle with leukemia (AML). Born in San Diego, CA, Ken is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Harriet Holmes, daughters Kathy Holmes and Julie Bringuel, grandson Eric Bringuel and fiancé Madison Musladin, and extended family. He had a rich life traveling the world with family and friends. Ken was a well-regarded teacher in the San Jose Unified School District and at San Jose State University. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 28th between 11am & 2pm at Cinnabar Hills Golf Course. We will be wearing Hawaiian shirts and crazy socks to celebrate. Please RSVP by March 15th via email at [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2020