Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St Catherine’s Catholic Church
17400 Peak Ave.
Morgan Hill, IL
View Map
1932 - 2020
Kenneth J. Ravizza Obituary
Kenneth J. Ravizza
August 27, 1932 - January 15, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Kenneth Ravizza passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was and the oldest son of Joseph & Josephine Ravizza, long time Santa Clara residents.
After graduating of Bellarmine Prep class of 1950, he attended Santa Clara University on a football scholarship graduating in 1954. That same year he married the love of his life Norma Goncalves and together they began their nearly 66 year marriage. After 2 years in the Army, he began a career with IBM, spanning 36 years, retiring in 1993.
Ken is survived by his wife, Norma, his sons Ken Ravizza, Jr (Kristen), David Ravizza (Stephanie), Allen Ravizza (Anne), and his daughter Christine Shiffer (Jeff), 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, his sisters Margie Martin and Kathy Kowal and many other beloved family members.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St Catherine's Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Ave., Morgan Hill, California.


View the online memorial for Kenneth J. Ravizza
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 18, 2020
