Kenneth John Bone

May 10, 1941 - April 14, 2019

Resident of Gilroy

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Kenneth John Bone (age 77) loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side. Ken was born on May 10, 1941, in San Jose, CA to Kenneth and Nevada Bone. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lana Jean, his two children, Scott (Kristin) and Danielle (Kitrell), his three grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, and Shaylen, and his brother, Ron (Colleen).

As an Eagle Scout, Ken developed an early passion for protecting the environment. He enjoyed camping, fishing, archeology, and nature photography. Ken excavated and catalogued California Ohlone Indian trade beads on several archeological digs. He enjoyed his trips to Yosemite and Alaska, where he panned for gold and fished for salmon, while roughing it in the wild.

Ken had an adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit. He was selected to live in the Netherlands and represent the United States in the Experiment in International Living program in 1960 and led an American Youth Hostel cycling trip through central Europe with his wife Lana in 1967. He was part owner of Capitola Wharf in the 1970s and later moved to Hawaii as co-founder and owner of Air Cargo Enterprise, where he broke his leg sky-diving and sawed off his cast to hide the evidence from his wife.

Ken received his Master's degree in Education from San Jose State University in 1965 and retired in 2003 after 36 years of teaching science and photography in the Campbell Union High School District. He loved to teach and share his love of learning. In 1987, Ken's class participated in the Fast Plant research experiment sending plants into space as part of the NASA space program. He also led the effort to secure computers for the classrooms and developed technology curriculum, for which he received commendations from the City of San Jose Mayor's Office. Immensely respected by his students, he was the recipient of the Del Mar High School Teacher of the Year award in 1998. Although proud of his professional accomplishments, Ken's greatest achievement in life was his love and devotion to his family.

A private burial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Newcastle, CA. For information on future celebrations or donations in Ken's honor, and to share your memories, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.





