Kenneth Leffler
August 10, 1937 - August 30, 2019
San Jose
Kenneth Wayne Leffler, 82, of San Jose, California, passed away August 30, 2019.
Born in Windsor, Colorado to Victor and Pauline Leffler, Ken graduated from Windsor High School in 1955 before serving in the Navy from 1956 to 1958 aboard the USS Southerland in the Pacific Theater. He married Delores Ann Fisher in 1960 and they raised their three daughters in San Jose, California.
Ken worked on classified projects at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company until his 1992 retirement. After retiring Ken devoted himself to genealogy research, serving as a Village Coordinator, Technology Committee chair, and member of the Board of Directors for the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia.
Everyone who ever met Ken knew of his lifelong passion for cars and he could always be found in a garage somewhere turning a rusty old chassis into a street rod.
Ken is survived by his three daughters: Brenda Kinoshita (Portland, OR), Arlene Rexford (Camino, CA), and Elaine Leffler (San Jose, CA). He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Larry, and his sister Shirley.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2pm in the Community Center at Sunny View Retirement Community (22445 Cupertino Rd. Cupertino, CA 95014), Ken's residence since 2015. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia at https://www.ahsgr.org/donations/donate.asp?id=13757
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019