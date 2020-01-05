Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenneth Lopes


1925 - 2019
Kenneth Lopes Obituary
Kenneth Lopes
Aug 10, 1925 - Dec 26, 2019
San Andreas
Kenneth F. Lopes passed into glory December 26, 2019. Born to Louis and Mary Catherine (Donahue) Lopes August 10, 1925, Ken is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Whitaker) Lopes. Ken is survived by four children, Joan (Bill) Phillips, David (Melinda), Debra (Joe) Marino, and Richard (Connie), along with 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lima Family Mortuary in Santa Clara, California.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
