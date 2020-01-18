Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saint Christopher Parish
1576 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
1576 Curtner Avenue
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Krall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Louis Krall Jr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Louis Krall Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Louis Krall Jr.
August 12, 1947 - January 11, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Kenneth Louis Krall Jr., 72, of San Jose, CA, passed away, Saturday, January 11, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born in Hamlin, TX. He attended school in Purcell, Oklahoma. He graduated from UC Santa Barbara where he met and married his true love Kathleen Warde Krall. They were married for 45 years. Ken had an amazing career, which started off with him as a teacher and coach in Blythe, Calexico, and later Tuolumne, CA. His career evolved into IT Project Management working with many companies across the nation and throughout the bay area.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth L. and Jaunita D. Krall, from Oklahoma and his brother Larry Joe Krall.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathleen, daughter Kirstin Sims (Michael), sons, Kasey Krall (Angela) and Kevin Krall, and 4 grandchildren Jakob, Austin, Kyle, and Kassady, many cousins, nephews and nieces.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 P.M. on January 25, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1576 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Purcell High School Athletic Department in Oklahoma, a community that encouraged him to be the man we loved. Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ken-krall-purcell-athletics-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet


View the online memorial for Kenneth Louis Krall Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -