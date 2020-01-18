|
Kenneth Louis Krall Jr.
August 12, 1947 - January 11, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Kenneth Louis Krall Jr., 72, of San Jose, CA, passed away, Saturday, January 11, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born in Hamlin, TX. He attended school in Purcell, Oklahoma. He graduated from UC Santa Barbara where he met and married his true love Kathleen Warde Krall. They were married for 45 years. Ken had an amazing career, which started off with him as a teacher and coach in Blythe, Calexico, and later Tuolumne, CA. His career evolved into IT Project Management working with many companies across the nation and throughout the bay area.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth L. and Jaunita D. Krall, from Oklahoma and his brother Larry Joe Krall.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathleen, daughter Kirstin Sims (Michael), sons, Kasey Krall (Angela) and Kevin Krall, and 4 grandchildren Jakob, Austin, Kyle, and Kassady, many cousins, nephews and nieces.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 P.M. on January 25, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1576 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Purcell High School Athletic Department in Oklahoma, a community that encouraged him to be the man we loved. Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ken-krall-purcell-athletics-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
