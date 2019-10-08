|
|
Kenneth MacDonald
Apr. 17, 1958 - Oct. 2, 2019
Murphy's, CA
Kenneth Allen MacDonald passed peacefully on October 2nd, 2019 at 61 years of age.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Christopher (Caitlin) and Rosina MacDonald, his brothers and sister, aunt, cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved in-laws. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Arthur MacDonald and Sallie Demma; and his loving wife Katherine MacDonald.
Ken was born in Redwood City, California on April 17, 1958. He was the 3rd born of 4 children, including Keith, Bruce, & Ann. He attended Woodside Elementary, Woodside High School, and Foothill College. He was a landscaper his entire life, starting from a young age working at his father's nursery, to building his own business, Country Gardens Landscaping.
He was married to Katherine Masarie and they had two children, Chris and Rosie. As a family, they enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and spending time with friends at the Redwood City Elks Lodge. Ken was a two-time Past Exalted Ruler of the lodge and became a lifetime Elks member in 2019.
When he was young, Ken grew to love hiking by going up the creek on his childhood property in Woodside, which inspired him to hike throughout Northern California, especially Yosemite. He was adventurous and moved to Tahoe and later Australia where he lived on the road and enjoyed learning new skills. Ken was creative and spent lots of time making sculptures and other crafts. He was also lucky to be creative in his professional work; making beautiful waterfalls and landscape designs. When he retired, he devoted much of his time to fishing on his boat "Karma Kate", making art, traveling to Yosemite, listening to music, and being happy.
Ken will be remembered for his big heart, being kind and funny; traits that made many family and friends smile.
A celebration of life will be held at the Redwood City Elks Lodge. Please join us at 10:45 am on Sunday, October 27th, 2019.
Friends and family are encouraged to donate to the Sierra Club in Ken's memory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 8, 2019