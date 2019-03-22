Kenneth Marvin Gillett

April 15, 1931 - February 28, 2019

Resident of San Jose

On Thursday, February 28, 2019 Kenneth Marvin Gillett passed away at the age of 87. He was the son of Wilma Pearl Seymour/Gillett nee Smith (deceased), Mahlon Upton Charles Gillett (deceased), husband of Joan Gillett nee Mayor (deceased) and father of four children. He is survived by his son Craig, and daughter in law Cathy, daughters Leora, Rhonda and Lesley. He loved his 3 grandchildren, Cullen, Piers, and Juliet. His new great grandchild is due in April 2019.

Ken was born on April 15, 1931 in Twin Falls Idaho. He joined the USAF in 1952, and began a 23 year career in the military retiring as a SMSGT. As a serviceman he was posted to RAF Burtonwood and many numerous duty stations. He met and married his wife in Liverpool, England.

After retiring from the military in 1974 Ken relocated his family to California, USA where he continued his service to his country working for GTE Syvania Govt systems. He traveled the world managing projects in multiple countries, bringing back many interesting travel stories to share with his family. His excellent math and engineering skills meant he was part of projects ranging from installing surface to air monitoring equipment from the belly of a B52 through to building and calibrating Earth Stations.

He enjoyed darts, bowls, and was a devoted Sharks fan from their first game. He read nonstop and never travelled without at least 4 books. He was a Sea Scout and a Mason. He loved his dogs, including Blue, Bailey, and - of course - his 3-legged Wolf Dog. His navigation skills resulted in many adventures for his family, including a night spent in the VW Camper Van on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius and many numerous camping trips under the stars.

He will be missed for his love and guidance throughout the rest of our lives, rest in peace Pappa.

Services will be held on the 30th of March at 1pm at Saint Francis Episcopal church in Willow Glen, CA.





