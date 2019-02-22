Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunny View Retirement Community Center
22445 Cupertino Rd.
Cupertino, CA
Ken was born and raised in San Francisco and married the love of his life, Patricia Roesner, in 1949. Having lived in Cupertino since 1964, they operated a dog grooming shop and traveled extensively. Predeceased by Neil (son) and Patsy (2016), he is survived by sons Jeff and Paul and daughter Bonnie.
Memorial Service will be held 3/16/2019, 10 am at the Sunny View Retirement Community Center, 22445 Cupertino Rd. Cupertino
For info contact:SV Front desk 408-454-5600 or Dusty White 408-248-6290


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2019
