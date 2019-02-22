|
Kenneth Mckay
1931-2019
Cupertino
Ken was born and raised in San Francisco and married the love of his life, Patricia Roesner, in 1949. Having lived in Cupertino since 1964, they operated a dog grooming shop and traveled extensively. Predeceased by Neil (son) and Patsy (2016), he is survived by sons Jeff and Paul and daughter Bonnie.
Memorial Service will be held 3/16/2019, 10 am at the Sunny View Retirement Community Center, 22445 Cupertino Rd. Cupertino
For info contact:SV Front desk 408-454-5600 or Dusty White 408-248-6290
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2019