Kenneth R. Crone
Resident of Walnut Creek
Kenneth R. Crone passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family at his home in Walnut Creek, California. He was 82 years old.
Ken graduated from Montebello High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Ainilian. He enlisted in the Army Signal Corps, served on active duty, and 13 years in the reserves with an honorable discharge.
A native of Montebello, California, he earned a master of bank administration degree from Southern Methodist university in Dallas, TX. He went to work at a young age and carried those values throughout his life treating people with respect, kindness, and friendship. Ken was Senior Vice President at VISA U.S.A. Risk Management and Security division. He created the bankruptcy recovery program and was active in federal and state bankruptcy reform efforts and testified before Congress. A 42-year veteran of the bankcard industry, he also was a board member and Chairman of the board of the national foundation for consumer credit. He served on the board of Consumer Credit Counseling, San Francisco for 19 years of which 14 of those years he served as Chairman of the Board. Prior to joining VISA, in 1984, Ken, VP, spent 24 years with San Francisco based Bank of America. He managed the bankcard operation in Frankfurt, Germany. After his retirement, he consulted for VISA and continued serving as Chairman of the Board of CCCS, San Francisco.
Ken cultivated a vast number of friends sharing his interests of fly fishing in Rock Creek, Montana, wine and food festivals, and inviting family and friends over to celebrate birthdays and holidays always making everyone feel special serving multi-course meals and special wines.
Ken's passion was with his Masonic family. He was a Past Master1968 of Triad Lodge #812 now Montebello Whittier #323 in So. Calif. He joined Acalanes Fellowship Lodge #480, located in Lafayette while residing in Walnut Creek. In addition, Ken was a member of numerous concordant bodies. He was a 32 degree Mason with the Scottish Rite located in Los Angeles. He was also a current member of the Al Malaikah Shriners in Los Angeles.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carole, daughter, Virginia Silva (Rich), son, Richard Crone (Heidi), grandchildren; Catherine Silva (Salil Payappilly), Alex Silva, Christina Crone, Kenny Crone, Great Grandchildren; Ravi and Eva, and his sister, Peggy Mariger.
A Masonic Funeral service will be held at the Orinda Masonic Lodge in February, with Military honors, following with dinner. Please contact the family for additional information.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020