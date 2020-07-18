Kenneth R. Kenfield
Formerly of San Jose
Kenneth R. Kenfield age 96, passed away July 4, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. He lived in San Jose and the Bay Area 1975-2005. Preceded in death by wife of 58 yrs, Mary, in 2008. One surviving sister, Joyce Kenfield Droege of Syracuse, New York. Children Tom (Karen) Kenfield of Sunnyvale, CA, Janet Kenfield of Mason, OH, Nancy (Michael) Upchurch of Fairfield, OH, Carol (Michael) Honeysett of Ramona, CA, and Connie Dingman of Long Beach, CA. Eight grandchildren - Stacey, Debby, Brian, Kevin, Kyle, Trent, Daryl, and Savannah, and 12 great grandchildren. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and spent early years in northern Indiana. Proud decorated World War II veteran serving on the USS Alaska, and earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue University. Longtime employee of General Electric, Evendale, OH and GE Nuclear Division in San Jose, CA when he retired. Active bridge player for many years in local, regional, and national tournaments, earned his Gold Life Master of Bridge designation. Talented builder and carpenter, made a plethora of desks with chairs, grandfather clocks, hutches, tables, and such. He also learned caning and repaired many chairs, most he rescued from auctions. Enjoyed deep sea fishing in California and growing up on an apple orchard, enjoyed growing apples, figs, and apricots at home in California, and dried fruit and jams were his favorites. All of this, but his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy and whom he would always find time to play a game and share an ice cream sandwich.
on Friday, July 24 to remotely join the celebration of his life at 8 am Pacific Daylight Time.