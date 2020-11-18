Kenneth Robert BlaseJuly 6, 1940 - October 31, 2020Resident of San JoseWe are heartbroken to announce that on October 31, 2020, Kenneth Robert Blase passed away. Kenneth was born in Salinas, CA. He was a loving husband to Alfonzia (Allie) Blase, a beloved father to Julie Lazzaro, Natalie Sequeira, Kenny Blase, Brian Blase, a father-in-law to Ron Lazzaro and a devoted grandfather to Al, Adam, Ricardo, Samuel, Owen, Mia, Ronnie, Tara and great grandfather to Liv.At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served 4 years of active service and studied Communication. Two years later he married the love of his life of 57 years. He then started working at A.R. Blase Produce, a longtime family business. Shortly thereafter he started his life long career as a truck driver, became a Teamster Official and joined the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Advisory Board.He spent many of his years enjoying golfing, hunting and fishing but most of all loved watching his children's and grandchildren's sports games. He spent countless summers in Lake Tahoe where he golfed, fished, spent time with lifetime friends and especially enjoyed the annual Hot August Nights, The Air Races, The Celebrity Golf Tournament and many other social events in Reno, NV. He enjoyed participating in several local clubs; Italian Men's Club, Y.M.I, Civic Club, I.C.F., West Valley Sportsman Club, and American Legion but most of all he loved just spending time with family and making countless memories of events he and Allie attended year after year.His sense of humor, generous loving spirit, warm smile and repeated willingness to lend a helping hand will be missed by all who knew him.Private Funeral Mass to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Christopher Church. Interment to follow with full military honors at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.