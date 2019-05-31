Kenneth Roger Young

August 25, 1936 - May 24, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Ken. Son, brother, father, husband, traveler, art educator -- these were among the most important roles in Ken's life. He loved Picasso and Lautrec, Puerto Vallarta and Paris, Gene Kelly and Kurosawa, "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Casablanca", Barack Obama and FDR. He had an infectious laugh and a gift for story-telling. Before illness imposed limitations, he affected the lives of hundreds of students. He taught them about films, photography, line and color, beauty and aesthetics. Over many decades of his long teaching career, Ken deepened students' understanding of the creative process through his words and actions, through what he held up as models of humanity's richness. He gave courage to many to defy the expectations of others and to seek out their own paths of expression and self-discovery.

He will be missed by those whose lives he touched, most especially his wife Sharon Freitas, his children Christy (and Chris) Bertani, Steven Young, and Joseph (and Michelle) Young; Suzy Young; dear grandson Matteo Bertani; the Freitas sons Joao, Ben, Antonio (and Eric Green), and Carlos; dear granddaughter Ashley Freitas. Additionally, he will be remembered by loyal friends and cousins.

The family extends our heartfelt thanks to the medical staff at Kaiser, Santa Clara, who supported Ken tirelessly. A private family celebration of Ken's life will be held.





