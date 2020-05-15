Kenneth W. HillNovember 26, 1929 - April 12, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleKenneth W. Hill, age 90, passed away at his home in Sunnyvale, California, with his loving wife at his side, on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born in Story City, Iowa on November 26, 1929 to Torkel and Olive Hill. He graduated from Story City High School and then the University of Iowa. Ken was honored to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor. He remembered his military service with great pride. After leaving the Army, he moved to California and met his wife Joan in San Francisco. They were married in 1962 and settled in Sunnyvale in 1966.Ken had a successful career as a manufacturers representative with Logan Sales. He was a sportsman who loved to golf, ski, fly fish, hunt ducks and pheasants, and take his family camping. His favorite place to fish was Hat Creek and the trout streams around Burney, California. He enjoyed relaxing at Lake Tahoe and appreciated all the area had to offer. In his spare time he tied flies, worked on perfecting his golf swing, and took walks with his dog. He also enjoyed woodworking and could often be found in the garage working on a new project.Ken cared deeply for his family and was happiest spending time with them. He was gentle, kind, patient and encouraging to all. He dedicated his life to raising his family in a loving environment. Ken coached his children's soccer teams, led scouting trips, and was his children's biggest fan, even as they grew older and had families of their own. His grandchildren were cherished and he delighted in the accomplishments of each of them. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and he will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Joan, children Carol (Paul) Wheaton, John (Debra) Hill, and Vivian (Tim) Wallace, and grandchildren, Amelia, Abigail, Samuel, Madeleine, Mia and Erin.Services will be held at a later date. The family asks that any donations be made to your local Humane Society or Trout Unlimited.