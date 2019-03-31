Kenneth Walter Green

Jan. 23, 1939 - Mar. 20, 2019

Resident of Woodside

Ken passed away at age 80 on March 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in New York in 1939. The family then moved to Kansas City where Ken attended elementary and high school. He attended University of Kansas and graduated from Chapman College in southern California with a BA degree.

He always loved the sea ships and wanted to go into the military so he joined the U.S Navy. He attended officer candidate school in Rhode Island, became a lieutenant, and served the U.S.S. Whetstone.

After completing four years in the Navy, he moved to the Bay Area and went to work for Sutro and Company in San Mateo. After working as a financial advisor for a couple of years, he went into management. He worked in San Jose in that capacity for thirty-five years. He had a very successful office because he offered his brokers many opportunities to succeed and he made it a fun place to work.

He also was very dedicated to doing volunteer work. He visited veterans at the Veterans' Administration Offices in Menlo Park every week and taught veterans how to fill out job applications and how to apply for jobs. He also volunteered at a school in San Jose and taught children life skills in a program called Project Inspire.

Ken was very devoted to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. For relaxation, Ken and his wife Susan enjoyed many vacations at their condominium in Palm Desert. They also made trips to the British Virgin Islands to go bare boating. They have enjoyed living in Woodside for forty-five years. Ken loved to sail and shared a sailboat in San Francisco with his friend Hank. They spent many Friday afternoons sailing to Angel Island to hike and have lunch.

Ken is survived by his wife, Susan, three children, Else, Julie and Ardeis (Misti), granddaughters, Summer, Maddie, Sophie, Maybel, Morgan, Sureya and Esteanna, his sister Eleanor, and his nephews Jeff and Bill Moller and their families.

Ken will be greatly missed and will be remembered for his vibrant, fun, loving and generous spirit.

We would like to thank Kelela Finau and Gordon Manor for their devoted care. Please make donations to your favorite veteran's organization.





