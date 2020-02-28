|
Kenneth Yee
June 7, 1956 - Feb. 21, 2020
Resident of Sacramento
Kenneth (Christopher) Yee, age 63, passed away peacefully on February 21 in Citrus Heights, California after a long battle with brain cancer.
Ken was born in Toledo, Ohio and was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS in Accounting. In his spare time he enjoyed bicycle riding, golf, watching sports and classic movies from the 30's, 40's, and 50's as well as having an eclectic taste in music. His goal when he turned 60 was to train for a marathon run until he got the news he had brain cancer in 2016. He fought like a champion and we will miss him dearly.
Ken is survived by his sisters Nancy (Paul) DeNies, Christine (Theron) Blossom, Abby (Chad) Ohms; brothers Danny, David (Eva/Charlotte) & Michael Yee as well as his nieces, nephews and great nephew and his just recently new born great niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Debbie Yee and sister Ruby Yee.
Private family memorial service to be held in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2020