Kent "KG" Miller
June 25th, 1939 - June 26th, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Kent G. Miller passed away at home peacefully on June 26th, 2020 in Santa Cruz, CA, the day after his 81st Birthday. He lived a full and happy life.
He was born and raised in St Joseph, Michigan. He attended Western Michigan University. After college, he served in the US Army in San Antonio, Texas. There, he met the love of his life, Sybille Klatt, who was working for the Red Cross. They were married in 1963 and relocated to San Jose, CA. He was a successful teacher, coach, and athletic director at Leland High School. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
Kent is survived by his wife of 57 years, his three children, Christian (Cindy), Matthew (Shirley), Melissa (Paul), grandchildren Ryan and Allison, and his sister, Janice Holcomb of Lansing, MI.
He was a well-loved father and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial will be private due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to California Waterfowl Association (calwaterfowl.org
) or a charity of your choice
. More details can be found at scmemorial.com View the online memorial for Kent "KG" Miller