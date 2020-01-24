|
|
Kent South
July 13, 1935 - January 17, 2020
Santa Clara
Richard Kent South passed away January 17, 2020 in Santa Clara at the age of 84. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. Kent was born July 13, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alice Utahna South and Richard Taylor South. Kent enjoyed a full childhood in Susanville, California. He often told stories of visiting the family ranch, riding horses, hunting in the area, and playing with his cousins and friends.
Kent loved learning and excelled in academics. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lassen Union High School and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society while earning his Bachelor of Science Degree from Brigham Young University in 1956. He was also a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary Scholastic Fraternity while earning his MBA from UCLA. Kent started out as a financial analyst before pursuing a long career in municipal finance. He held the position of Director of Finance for the City of San Jose and the City of Richmond.
Kent met Ruth Anderson at the Stanford Ward in Palo Alto Ca. The two were married on July 31st 1964 by Le Grand Richards in the Salt Lake City Temple. Kent was an avid golfer and tennis player. He also loved to dance, listen to music and travel with his wife Ruth. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions such as Boy Scout Leader and Young Men's teacher. Kent was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Anderson South, his three children Shawna South, Brooke Day (Neil), and Rich South (Mimi) and three grandchildren Olivia South, Jack Day and Gabriella South. He will truly be missed.
Services will be held Friday, January 31st from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cupertino Ward located at 10270 S Stelling Rd, Cupertino, CA 95014
View the online memorial for Kent South
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 24, 2020