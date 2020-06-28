Kevin Allan BrownDec. 29, 1966 - Mar. 9, 2020Resident of San JoseKevin Brown passed away with his family and best friend by his side. He battled cancer for 22 months.Kevin had a very special relationship with daughter Samantha and was loved by his wife Shirley, mother Dorothy, grandson Ethan, sister Karen, brother in law David, nieces Marina and Kadence, son in law Evan and many cherished family members related to Shirley. His grandson Ethan is the mirror image of Kevin and the happiness and the laughter they shared was a joy to see. Kevin held a special place in his heart for his Boston Terrier, Tex, who never left his side.Kevin was a dedicated, hardworking Purchasing Mgr. at RWI for 20 years. RWI offered unyielding support during Kevin's illness and we are eternally grateful.A celebration of life will be held at a safe time.