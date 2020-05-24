Kevin Allan George
June 16, 1958 - May 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born in San Jose, CA to Bobbe and the late Glenn George. Kevin spent his childhood and young adult years in San Jose. He graduated from Willow Glen High School and began his career in the family business, Joseph George Distributor. He eventually settled in Pismo Beach, CA where he raised his two daughters as a single parent.
After retirement, Kevin moved to Oxford, MS and enjoyed life there until serious health concerns required him to relocate to CA.
He leaves behind his two dearly loved daughters, Heidi Prevostini (Chad) of Arroyo Grande, CA and Danielle Malone (Brian) of Kennewick, WA. He also leaves behind his devoted mother, Bobbe, sister and brother, Mindy and Bert (Cyndie) George, nieces and nephew, Ashley and the late Britt George and Paige and Evan Albers. Kevin's biggest joy were his grandchildren Noe and Bjorn. He was especially excited about the upcoming birth of a new granddaughter due in September.
Kevin was the proverbial class clown, prankster, and loved to be the life of the party. His jokes came frequently, abruptly, and mostly inappropriate. Deep down he was a loyal friend, devoted to his family, and a generous character. In his memory, the next time you hear a joke, smile, and think of Kevin.
A celebration of Kevin's life is postponed due to Covid-19. In honor of his long journey with heart disease, donations to the American Heart Association or to your favorite charity are welcome.
View the online memorial for Kevin Allan George
June 16, 1958 - May 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born in San Jose, CA to Bobbe and the late Glenn George. Kevin spent his childhood and young adult years in San Jose. He graduated from Willow Glen High School and began his career in the family business, Joseph George Distributor. He eventually settled in Pismo Beach, CA where he raised his two daughters as a single parent.
After retirement, Kevin moved to Oxford, MS and enjoyed life there until serious health concerns required him to relocate to CA.
He leaves behind his two dearly loved daughters, Heidi Prevostini (Chad) of Arroyo Grande, CA and Danielle Malone (Brian) of Kennewick, WA. He also leaves behind his devoted mother, Bobbe, sister and brother, Mindy and Bert (Cyndie) George, nieces and nephew, Ashley and the late Britt George and Paige and Evan Albers. Kevin's biggest joy were his grandchildren Noe and Bjorn. He was especially excited about the upcoming birth of a new granddaughter due in September.
Kevin was the proverbial class clown, prankster, and loved to be the life of the party. His jokes came frequently, abruptly, and mostly inappropriate. Deep down he was a loyal friend, devoted to his family, and a generous character. In his memory, the next time you hear a joke, smile, and think of Kevin.
A celebration of Kevin's life is postponed due to Covid-19. In honor of his long journey with heart disease, donations to the American Heart Association or to your favorite charity are welcome.
View the online memorial for Kevin Allan George
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.