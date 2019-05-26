Kevin Patrick McArdle

July 7, 1935 - May 22, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Kevin was born in Malone, New York, the son of Evelyn and Francis McArdle.

Following his service in the United States Army, Kevin earned bachelor and master degrees in mathematics and education. He then began a 42 year career in education, including three decade stints at Los Altos High School, Mountain View High School, and DeAnza College. Kevin also served as the President of the California Teachers Association. He touched the lives of numerous students during his teaching tenure.

He enjoyed many activities including the arts, spending time at his cabin in the Sierras, and being intimately involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Julia McArdle, his children and their spouses; Angela McArdle Boggs and Harold Boggs, Patrick and Bonnie McArdle, Peter and Ruby McArdle, daughter Evelyn McArdle, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.

His examples of courage, faith, and generosity were shaping influences in the lives of all his family members. His love, words, and memories will be forever cherished.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the dedicated staff of Heartland Hospice who showed great compassion to Kevin in his final year.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 30th at 12:30pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Saratoga.

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America.





