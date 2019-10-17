|
Kimball West Small
Former resident of Saratoga
Kimball West Small, loving and adored husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, and San Jose's revered real estate developer, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born March 5, 1935 to parents Ruth West and Charles Kimball Small in Granville, NY.
Mr. Small, affectionately known as "Kim," grew up in Riverside, CA surrounded by love and family but few other resources. Kim let the world know early on that he was determined, ambitious, and had big plans for his adult life. Kim was larger than life and never thought "small."
Kim met the love of his life, the late Martha Jane Lindgren, in middle school. Kim and Martha attended UCLA together and were married on their graduation day in 1956. Kim was the first in his family to attend college and supported himself by singing at special events, amongst other odd jobs. Kim's smooth singing voice instantly connected him to others and was an in-demand instrument at celebrations throughout his life, with Martha often accompanying him on piano. Kim and Martha had 3 children together that were the focus of their lives. Kim had a zest for adventure, from skiing in Tahoe to boating on the Pacific, with family and friends always in tow.
Kim valued nothing more than relationships. He had charm, kindness, and an infectious enthusiasm that made him a natural leader in his personal life and in his work. Kim was a visionary and a self-made man in every sense of the word.
Kim began his career in real estate development in Orange County, CA, but success came when he took a risk and moved his family to Saratoga, CA in 1972. Kim opened his own business, Kimball Small Properties and by the 1980's, Kim was recognized as the premier real estate developer in the Silicon Valley. Kim was chosen by the City of San Jose to be the master developer for the rejuvenation of its downtown. This included erecting landmark office buildings, residential units, a retail center, and most notably, bringing the luxury Fairmont Hotel to San Jose when others said it could never happen. Kim believed in San Jose and saw a bright future for the city.
Kim left not only a legendary physical mark on Silicon Valley and the city of San Jose, he also established a personal legacy of leadership and innovation that continues to be recognized in the media today. Kim developed numerous forward-thinking, enterprising projects even into his later years, mentoring many young entrepreneurs along the way.
Kim was a philanthropist, giving generously to the San Jose Symphony, San Jose Hospital and Medical Center, and other local organizations. For many who knew him or were lucky enough to run into him when in need, he was a guy who would give the proverbial "shirt off his back" to help another. Despite being the recipient of numerous awards and acknowledgments, Kim was humble and never forgot his roots.
Sadly, Kim's end years were difficult. Martha, his loving wife of 56 years, died of Alzheimer's disease in 2012, and he, too, developed dementia that cruelly robbed him of his ability to work and communicate with others. Last to go were his welcoming non-verbal gestures that so warmly embraced the many people who knew Kim in his lifetime.
As a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines, Kim lived out his final days as a resident of the Cal Vets Home, West Los Angeles, where he was treated with dignity, honor, and respect.
Kim is mourned by his daughter Jennifer Mushasha (Hisham) – grandchildren Nathan, Megan (Tim) and three great grandchildren; Caitlin, Lauren (Andrew), and Gwendolyn (Grant); daughter Mary Lynn Marrs (Richard) – grandchildren Jillian, Brittany, Nicholas; son David Small (Trudy) – grandchildren Abigail, Brandilyn, and Kimball; and sister Pat Hewes.
Kim's longtime friend Rev. Jack Longley will preside over services on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11a.m. in the sanctuary at the Presbyterian Church of Los Gatos, 16575 Shannon Rd., Los Gatos, CA 95032. The service is open to all.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the : ; or The USC Center for Elder Mistreatment using this direct link: https://eldermistreatment.usc.edu/support-the-institute-make-a-donation/
Local donations to the arts in honor of Kim Small can be directed to the San Jose Youth Symphony https://sjys.org/support/fundraising/ or Nova Vista Symphony https://www.novavista.org/support-nova-vista/
While we remember Kim with heavy hearts, let this also be a joyous time as Kim believed he would be reunited in heaven with his beloved Martha. Aloha!
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, 2019