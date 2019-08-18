|
Kin Mune
December 1, 1939 - August 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in Santa Barbara, CA Kin was the third of three boys and one girl. He had a short stay in Palo Alto where he began his elementary schooling, and then moved to San Jose to finish the rest of his education and groomed himself to take over the family business. Kin spent part of his career running Mune Farms with family members and later invested in owning the Ogawa-Mune Wholesale Nursery in Fremont, CA.
As an avid sports enthusiast, Kin followed many of the local teams and even participated himself in baseball, football, bowling and golf. As sports fulfilled a great portion of his life, there was no comparison for his true passion of gambling. Kin loved going to Las Vegas and even day trips to Indian Casinos with family and friends, always leaving with a smile whether a win or a loss.
Kin devoted his life to supporting his wife along with his three children and in retirement, helped lovingly raise seven grandchildren and one granddog. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. He was kind-hearted, considerate and loyal and always had a soft spot in his heart to help others. Kin will forever be remembered by all.
Kin is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Jean Aiko Mune; parents, Tokutaru and Sasako Mune; and sister Satoko Kawakami. He is survived by children Leslie Mune Jenio (Johnathan), Derek Mune (Lindsay) and Lance Mune (Cyndi) of San Jose; grandchildren Aedyn, Aly, Camryn, Derek Jr., Dylan, Alexandra and Isabella; brothers Shin Mune and Gene Mune; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:30 pm at Wesley United Methodist Church, 566 N. Fifth Street, San Jose, CA 95112. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to organizations within the San Jose Japanese Community.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 18, 2019