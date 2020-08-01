1/1
Kingsley Egorerua
1973 - 2020
Kingsley Egorerua
12/27/1973 ~ 07/29/2020
Resident of San Jose
Kingsley was a dedicated husband to Angel, loving father to Genevieve, Tyberius, Demetrius, and Thaddius, loyal friend, barber, coach, advisor, confidant, brother to many and family to all. Kingsley owned Kingsley's Barbershop and East Taylor Barbershop in San Jose's Japantown with his wife.
Kingsley was born in Jos, Nigeria in 1973 and moved to the US when he was 9. He grew up in El Cajon, CA, graduating from Christian High, and then Grossmont College. Kingsley met his college sweetheart in 1995 and they moved to San Jose after he graduated in 1999 from Chico State with a BS in Sociology. Kingsley enjoyed supporting his children's sports, traveling with his family, barbering, watching soccer, and spending time with friends. His intense passion for life was infectious and inspired many over the years. Kingsley passed away on July 29th 2020 from complications from a long battle with Sarcoidosis.
A virtual memorial will be held in his honor, the web link to follow.


View the online memorial for Kingsley Egorerua



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
