Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Trevor Vasquez


2002 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kirk Trevor Vasquez Obituary
Kirk Trevor Vasquez
February 3, 2002 - February 26, 2019
Campbell
Our beloved son passed away far too soon. Kirk was full of life, laughter and his smile lit up your world. Charming, smart, funny, and athletic, everyone he met became an instant friend. Kirk started playing baseball at Quito Little League and was on Westmont Varsity and the California Bulldogs travel team. As a sophomore, our little lefty was offered a scholarship to the University of Pacific.
The outpouring of love and support has shown his family how much Kirk was loved by so many people. He will be forever in our hearts.
Kirk leaves behind his loving parents, Samantha and David, sisters Rikki and Serena, grandmothers Roseann and Lesley, grandfather Roger, and many loving relatives.
Memorial Services will be held at Church of Ascension, 12033 Miller Ave, Saratoga at 11 am. A celebration of Kirk's life will be from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at the Campbell Community Center.


View the online memorial for Kirk Trevor Vasquez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now