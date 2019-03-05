Kirk Trevor Vasquez

February 3, 2002 - February 26, 2019

Campbell

Our beloved son passed away far too soon. Kirk was full of life, laughter and his smile lit up your world. Charming, smart, funny, and athletic, everyone he met became an instant friend. Kirk started playing baseball at Quito Little League and was on Westmont Varsity and the California Bulldogs travel team. As a sophomore, our little lefty was offered a scholarship to the University of Pacific.

The outpouring of love and support has shown his family how much Kirk was loved by so many people. He will be forever in our hearts.

Kirk leaves behind his loving parents, Samantha and David, sisters Rikki and Serena, grandmothers Roseann and Lesley, grandfather Roger, and many loving relatives.

Memorial Services will be held at Church of Ascension, 12033 Miller Ave, Saratoga at 11 am. A celebration of Kirk's life will be from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at the Campbell Community Center.





