Kiyoshi Oshiba

Resident of San Jose

During the morning of January 16th, Kiyoshi Oshiba passed away at home at the age of 82. Known to his friends as Kiyo and family as Unc, he was born to Shigeko and Torataro Oshiba on March 4, 1936. After attending public schools and San Jose State College, he worked in the tech manufacturing industry for over 40 years.

A third generation Japanese-American, he lived in San Jose for over 60 years. Despite never having his own children, he was devoted to his family. He attended little league and high school baseball games, soccer games, graduations, and countless holiday dinners to see his nephews and their children. His attendance at family reunions was steadfast and he will be sorely missed by all.

Kiyo was active in several clubs and had met and made many friends wherever he went. During his retirement, Kiyoshi traveled the world in a pair of Birkenstock sandals and khaki shorts. He will be remembered for his vast knowledge of Bay Area sports history and was a faithful 49er and Warriors fan. He had a sweet tooth and loved ice-cream in the afternoons. Kiyo will also be remembered for the very special way he would laugh after telling a truly awful joke.

Kiyo is survived by his sister, Kimiye; his nephews, Walter and Wesley; and his 7 grand nieces and nephews.

A Buddhist Service and Celebration of Life will be held on February 23rd at 2:00 pm, at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th Street, San Jose.





