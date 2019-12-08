Mercury News Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mountain View Buddhist Temple
Kiyoshi Yoshinaka


1930 - 2019
Kiyoshi Yoshinaka Obituary
Kiyoshi Yoshinaka
September 21, 1930 - November 18, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Kiyoshi Yoshinaka, age 89, of Cupertino, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home from heart and lung complications. He was a loving grandfather, father, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Kiyo was born in Seattle on September 21, 1930 to Seiichi and Akiko Yoshinaka and was the 6th of 8 siblings. He was raised in eastern Washington before moving to the Seattle area where he graduated from James A Garfield HS and joined the US Air Force directly thereafter. Kiyo was eventually stationed at the Almaden Air Force Station on Mt. Umunhum where he retired from active duty and met his future wife at a local Nisei bowling league. They were married in 1973 at the Palo Alto Buddhist Temple and settled in Cupertino where they raised their son and daughter. Kiyo was an avid bowler, recreational golfer, and overall sports enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Shizue Yoshinaka, son Mark Yoshinaka, daughter, Christine (Josh) Fradenburg and grandchildren Kyra and Tyler Fradenburg. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Gloria) Yoshinaka and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Kazuo, Masato and Kenji Yoshinaka and sisters, Yukiko Payne, Takeko Morris, Mariko Ewing and Aiko Yoshinaka.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple at 12 noon with a reception to follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
