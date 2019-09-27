|
Col. Klaas (Bill) Willem van der Molen
Mar. 4, 1938 - Sep. 20, 2019
San Jose, California
Bill passed away peacefully on Sep. 20, 2019. He was born in the Netherlands. He graduated with a Master's degree from USF. Bill enjoyed his dual career with the US Army Reserves and IBM, where he was a Safety Engineer. He also worked at Applied Materials. Bill was CEO of Trials Pub in San Jose, a family owned business. He is survived by his wife Debbie; children Janine, Robert (Kristen), Bradley (Holly), Tonya (Nicholas); grandchildren Jocelyn, Lucas, Ian, Kendall, Desirae, Grayson; and brother, Willem (Carry). Services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, San Jose (Chapel of the Oaks). Viewing at 11:00am, Services at 12:00pm, and Burial at 1:30pm. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 27, 2019