Klaus KrauseFeb. 17, 1941-July 9, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraDevoted family man and a world-class technical writer and editor, Klaus W. Krause, age 79, died peacefully in his sleep at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto on July 9, 2020. His death was caused by complications from sarcoma cancer.Klaus was born during World War II on February 17, 1941, in Rosenbühl, Germany. In 1951, he immigrated to the United States with his mother, Barbara, and his stepfather, Herbert Krause. They first settled in Denver where their sponsor, Barbara's brother, lived. Later, they moved to Los Angeles, and then to nearby San Gabriel, where Klaus completed grammar school and Mission High School. He was valedictorian and editor of the school yearbook at Mission High.Klaus attended UC Berkeley, graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in English. In 1962, during his senior year, he met the love of his life, Ann Petersen. They married in February of 1965.From 1966 to 1970, Klaus served in the U.S. Air Force as an English instructor at the Air Force Academy Prep School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This school provides a year of English and math instruction to enlisted airmen so they can pass the College Board exams and be admitted to the Air Force Academy itself. In January of 1968, Klaus and Ann's son Steve was born at the Air Force Academy Hospital.In 1970, Klaus and family moved back to California where Klaus began his career as a technical writer and editor. He started at a company in Southern California, followed by a move in 1972 to Northern California where he worked for Kaiser Engineers in Oakland. In 1976, he began working for SRI International (formerly Stanford Research Institute) in Menlo Park. For over 31 years at SRI, he was a stellar technical writer and editor, much loved by all who worked with him. After his retirement in 2008, he continued to do editing at SRI on a part-time basis.Klaus loved his family. He and Ann were married for over 55 years. They enjoyed visiting often with Steve, Jacqueline, and their 14-year-old daughter, Ava, who all live close by.A classical music aficionado, Klaus also loved the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and other folk and new age music groups. He continued to have an interest in physics and the big questions about the universe. An inveterate techie, Klaus helped friends and family set up their computers. After retirement, he and Ann traveled widely.Everyone who met Klaus was impressed most of all with his kindness. Though he had a brilliant mind and world-class editing skills, he was never condescending and treated everyone with warmth and understanding.People wanting to honor Klaus's memory can donate to Destination Home, a charity that works to end homelessness in Silicon Valley. A Zoom memorial service will be scheduled in early August. For more information about the service, go to bit.ly/kk-memorial.