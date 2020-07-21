1/1
Klaus Krause
1941 - 2020
Klaus Krause
Feb. 17, 1941-July 9, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Devoted family man and a world-class technical writer and editor, Klaus W. Krause, age 79, died peacefully in his sleep at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto on July 9, 2020. His death was caused by complications from sarcoma cancer.
Klaus was born during World War II on February 17, 1941, in Rosenbühl, Germany. In 1951, he immigrated to the United States with his mother, Barbara, and his stepfather, Herbert Krause. They first settled in Denver where their sponsor, Barbara's brother, lived. Later, they moved to Los Angeles, and then to nearby San Gabriel, where Klaus completed grammar school and Mission High School. He was valedictorian and editor of the school yearbook at Mission High.
Klaus attended UC Berkeley, graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in English. In 1962, during his senior year, he met the love of his life, Ann Petersen. They married in February of 1965.
From 1966 to 1970, Klaus served in the U.S. Air Force as an English instructor at the Air Force Academy Prep School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This school provides a year of English and math instruction to enlisted airmen so they can pass the College Board exams and be admitted to the Air Force Academy itself. In January of 1968, Klaus and Ann's son Steve was born at the Air Force Academy Hospital.
In 1970, Klaus and family moved back to California where Klaus began his career as a technical writer and editor. He started at a company in Southern California, followed by a move in 1972 to Northern California where he worked for Kaiser Engineers in Oakland. In 1976, he began working for SRI International (formerly Stanford Research Institute) in Menlo Park. For over 31 years at SRI, he was a stellar technical writer and editor, much loved by all who worked with him. After his retirement in 2008, he continued to do editing at SRI on a part-time basis.
Klaus loved his family. He and Ann were married for over 55 years. They enjoyed visiting often with Steve, Jacqueline, and their 14-year-old daughter, Ava, who all live close by.
A classical music aficionado, Klaus also loved the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and other folk and new age music groups. He continued to have an interest in physics and the big questions about the universe. An inveterate techie, Klaus helped friends and family set up their computers. After retirement, he and Ann traveled widely.
Everyone who met Klaus was impressed most of all with his kindness. Though he had a brilliant mind and world-class editing skills, he was never condescending and treated everyone with warmth and understanding.
People wanting to honor Klaus's memory can donate to Destination Home, a charity that works to end homelessness in Silicon Valley. A Zoom memorial service will be scheduled in early August. For more information about the service, go to bit.ly/kk-memorial.


View the online memorial for Klaus Krause

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Kind, patient, dedicated, extremely intelligent are the words I'd describe Klaus. The loving devotion and companionship he and his wife Ann enjoyed served as a beautiful example of marriage for all to see, providing a much needed breath of fresh air in broken times. He's dedication to family did not stop with Ann, son Steve and granddaughter Ava, but extended to the larger family like myself his niece and my children. Klaus was the man to call with computer issues, help with school essays or anything scholarly. His great expertise and knowledge coupled with is patience, helped guide many of us through life challenges. Klaus always contributed and had a knack of putting others needs before his own. We always had wonderful family photos at gatherings without him, since he was the photographer. Photography being another talent he possessed. I always enjoyed the pictures he and Ann would post of their adventures to other lands, and hikes to breathtaking scenery. Klaus lived a full life of love, devotion to family, adventure and forever learning, that truly inspired those around him. He will be missed dearly. I am so sorry Ann and family for his passing. God be with you. Love, Laura
Laura
Family
July 22, 2020
Klaus was a fine gentle man, and it was a privilege to consider him as a friend. We send him all our love, and blessings for the entire family.
Swami Satyananda
Friend
July 21, 2020
I did not know Klaus, but I am sorry for your loss of such an outstanding person who graduated with my sister from San Gabriel Mission High School. I live here in the South Bay also so read of his life in our newspaper. Thank you so very much for sharing all that was in the paper; I have shared with my sister. We were the Bullard girls with Mildred being just a year behind me and in Klaus' class. She did know him but not well as the girls were in a separate wing of the high school.
Klaus has been a very special blessing from God to the community I live in. Thank you for sharing. God bless. Charlotte in Los Gatos
Charlotte
Classmate
July 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
