Mercury News Obituaries
Kohachi Toyota


1931 - 2020
Kohachi Toyota Obituary
Kohachi Toyota
Nampa, ID
Kohachi "K" Toyota (Oct 4, 1931–Apr 9, 2020), 88, passed peacefully in Nampa, Idaho. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Chris Toyota & Karen Daynes; grandsons Nick Daynes, David & Bryan Toyota, & extended family. Wed'd to Lucy for 62 years, they raised a family & fostered many children. K was a US Army veteran, a founder of Sequoia Turner, & Vice Pres of Abbott Labs; K's intelligence & ingenuity were recognized by many. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to , cards to Karen Daynes, 15516 S Montana Ave, Caldwell ID 83607. Please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 17, 2020
