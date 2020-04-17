|
|
Kohachi Toyota
Nampa, ID
Kohachi "K" Toyota (Oct 4, 1931–Apr 9, 2020), 88, passed peacefully in Nampa, Idaho. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Chris Toyota & Karen Daynes; grandsons Nick Daynes, David & Bryan Toyota, & extended family. Wed'd to Lucy for 62 years, they raised a family & fostered many children. K was a US Army veteran, a founder of Sequoia Turner, & Vice Pres of Abbott Labs; K's intelligence & ingenuity were recognized by many. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to , cards to Karen Daynes, 15516 S Montana Ave, Caldwell ID 83607. Please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 17, 2020