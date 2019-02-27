Kristin Pieracci Killin

April 7, 1966 - Feb. 20, 2019

resident of San Jose

Kristin passed away after a yearlong battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 25 years Doug Killin and their three children: Gabriella or Gabby (20), Zachary or Zach (16) and Rebecca or Becca (14). She is also survived by her parents Gerald and Laverne Pieracci, two siblings Jeff Pieracci and Corinne Pieracci Turner and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1984 and received a B.A. in History for Seattle University.

Known for her laughter, huge heart, love of children, and goodness of spirit, the family will celebrate her life at the place of our wedding reception, the San Jose Country Club on March 3rd from: 1:30 – 4:30.

In lieu of flowers: please donate to The in her name.





View the online memorial for Kristin Pieracci Killin Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary