Kunio Idemoto


1939 - 2020
Kunio Idemoto Obituary
Kunio Idemoto
Feb. 10, 1939 - Feb. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Kunio Idemoto passed on to Nirvana. Born in Salinas, California, he and his family moved to Watsonville and then on to San Jose, where he worked in retail gardening and landscape designing. An avid fisherman, he created his own lures.
Kunio is the son of the late Kenji & Fujiye Idemoto and brother of late Akio & Tom. He is survived by his spouse, Agnes (Kadotani); son, Mark (Chris); and grand children, his sister, Mary Iwami; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the organizations or charities of choice.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 25, 2020
