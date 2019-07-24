Kutlu Enver Doluca

February 26, 1926 ~ July 19, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Kutlu Enver Doluca passed away on July 19, 2019, at the age of 93, after a brief and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Cankiri, Turkey on February 26, 1926, to Husniye (nee Unur) and Salim Doluca.

A gifted student, Kutlu attended high school at Kabatas Erkek Lisesi in Istanbul. He went on to earn his Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Istanbul Technical University (ITU) in 1949. After graduation he held positions with EIE and DSI, the Turkish governmental agencies responsible for development of hydroelectric power projects.

In 1952, Kutlu came to the United States for a year to participate in a training program run by the State Department as part of the Marshall Plan. He often spoke with great fondness of the adventures he had in Montana, Colorado and California, and recalled it as one of the happiest times of his early life.

Soon after returning to Turkey in 1953, Kutlu was appointed Head of Dams and Hydroelectric Power Plants at the Ministry of Public Works. On May 4, 1956, he married Isik Yunus. The couple made their home in the capital city of Ankara and had two sons, Tunc and Sinan. In 1963, the young family moved to New York City where Kutlu worked on a feasibility study for the construction of a large dam in Turkey. After spending two years in New York, they returned to Ankara, where Kutlu ultimately became the president of EIE. Later, Kutlu left his position with the government and in 1971 co-founded his own company, Dolsar Engineering, which designed and oversaw the construction of numerous large dams, bridges and waterways. By his retirement, he had his signature on twenty-three dams and hydroelectric power projects.

In 1982, Kutlu and Isik began yet another adventure when they moved to Bellevue, Washington after both their sons had attended university and settled in the United States. Kutlu took a position with Ebasco Services, from which he retired in 1987. In 2011 Kutlu and Isik relocated from the Seattle area to the Saratoga Retirement Community in order to be closer to their sons and their families.

Kutlu is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Isik; his sons Tunc (Lale) and Sinan (Stacy Shelton) of Saratoga; and his grandchildren Ceylan Pumphrey (Matt Pumphrey), Deniz Doluca, and David Doluca. Kutlu, the oldest of five siblings, was predeceased by his brothers Mutlu and Uslu, and is survived by his sisters Gulten and Gulsen as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.

A private burial has been held at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga. The family requests those wishing to honor Kutlu's memory may make a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or to the .





View the online memorial for Kutlu Enver Doluca Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019