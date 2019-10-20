|
Larry Dan Mornhinweg
Quarterback + Homecoming Queen = 59
May 11, 1941 - October 3, 2019
On October 3, 2019, Larry Dan Mornhinweg of San Jose, California, passed away peacefully. He lived a fantastic life and did it his way. He was passionate about life. Born in Ceres, Oklahoma to William (Bill) and Ferol Mornhinweg, he was the oldest of four siblings. Larry grew up in Perry, Ok. He attended Perry High School where he was the quarterback, a star wrestler, and dated the Homecoming Queen, Darla Mayes.
Not long after graduating a Perry Maroon (1959), Larry married Darla and received his college degree from Central State University in Edmund, Ok. They had four children living in Oklahoma, Texas, and Massachusetts before settling in San Jose, Ca in 1974. He was a devoted husband of 59 years and a dedicated father. Larry coached numerous youth sports teams and has touched many lives. After retiring from the insurance industry, Larry began substitute teaching at Oak Grove High School, where all four of his kids attended. He enjoyed being around young adults and being able to teach a broad range of subjects.
Larry Dan was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy Mornhinweg. He is survived by his wife, Darla Mornhinweg; his four children, Darcy Regan (John), Marty Mornhinweg (Lindsay), Shanon Mornhinweg (Regan) and Brad Mornhinweg (Tonia); twelve grandchildren, Madison Mornhinweg, Skyler Mornhinweg, Johnny Regan, Morgan Mornhinweg, Molly Mornhinweg, Brennan Mornhinweg, Riley Mornhinweg, Delaney Regan, Casey Mornhinweg, Bobby Cade Mornhinweg, Dakota Mornhinweg and Abigail Mornhinweg; and his three sisters, Debbie Mornhinweg Kime, Denise Shimanek (Paul) and Billie Slavin Mornhinweg.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Sat. November 2nd at the Mornhinweg residence. Friends that would like to visit with the family are welcome anytime from 2-5pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019