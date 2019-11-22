|
|
Larry E. Moore
May 1, 1942 - Oct 20, 2019
Sunnyvale
Larry E. Moore was born in San Francisco, California to a Navy family and grew up in San Diego and Honolulu. He was a graduate of Point Loma High School in San Diego and San Diego State University. After serving in the Army, he moved to the Bay Area in the late 1960's. He worked in the Bay Area for decades for various companies, primarily start-ups, in finance roles. He is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Moore and Nikki McGuire, his grandson Patrick McGuire, his ex-wife Linda Moore and his long-time partner Joyce Just. We will all miss him dearly.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley, from whom he adopted three beloved dogs over the years: Hammy, Casey and Maddie.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2019