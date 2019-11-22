Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Moore


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Moore Obituary
Larry E. Moore
May 1, 1942 - Oct 20, 2019
Sunnyvale
Larry E. Moore was born in San Francisco, California to a Navy family and grew up in San Diego and Honolulu. He was a graduate of Point Loma High School in San Diego and San Diego State University. After serving in the Army, he moved to the Bay Area in the late 1960's. He worked in the Bay Area for decades for various companies, primarily start-ups, in finance roles. He is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Moore and Nikki McGuire, his grandson Patrick McGuire, his ex-wife Linda Moore and his long-time partner Joyce Just. We will all miss him dearly.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley, from whom he adopted three beloved dogs over the years: Hammy, Casey and Maddie.


View the online memorial for Larry E. Moore
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -